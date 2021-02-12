8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during Monroe Township burglary

It happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday.
Monroe Township Police responded to a report of a burglary on Gravel Hill Spotswood Road.
An 8-week-old female puppy named Matcha was reported stolen from the scene.
If you've seen "Matcha" you are asked to call Det. DeGraw at 732-521-0222 ext. 163.
