Pets & Animals

8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during Monroe Township burglary

By Eyewitness News
MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are trying to find an 8-week-old puppy that was stolen during a burglary.

It happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Monroe Township Police responded to a report of a burglary on Gravel Hill Spotswood Road.

An 8-week-old female puppy named Matcha was reported stolen from the scene.

If you've seen "Matcha" you are asked to call Det. DeGraw at 732-521-0222 ext. 163.

Related topics:
pets & animalsmiddlesex countyburglarydogdogs stolenpuppy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
