8-week-old puppy 'Matcha' stolen during Monroe Township burglary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10324304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are trying to find an 8-week-old puppy that was stolen during a burglary.It happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Thursday.Monroe Township Police responded to a report of a burglary on Gravel Hill Spotswood Road.An 8-week-old female puppy named Matcha was reported stolen from the scene.If you've seen "Matcha" you are asked to call Det. DeGraw at 732-521-0222 ext. 163.----------