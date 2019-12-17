Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island

HAMPTON BAYS, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A grocery store mystery is unfolding on Long Island.

Police are looking for the person or persons who rolled off with more than six dozen shopping carts from a Suffolk County supermarket.

Approximately 75 shopping carts have vanished from the parking lot of the King Kullen store in Hampton Bays.

Investigators say the carts were stolen over the course of one week earlier this month.

It is not clear why they were taken.

The case has some wondering where the thief could possibly store that many shopping carts without being caught.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

The agency says all calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

