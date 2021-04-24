Police find stolen 3-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue, return it to Long Island store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11094310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whether you're into vintage games, retro toys, or rare collectibles, take a trip to Blast From The Past to check out their wide selection of treasures.

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- "These aren't the droids you're looking for," but police on Long Island did find the Stormtrooper they were looking for.Suffolk County Police say they received a tip about the location of a 3-feet-tall Stormtrooper statue that was stolen from outside Blast from the Past in Bay Shore earlier this month.Officers found the statue, which is valued to be between $300-$400, at a home in Wyandanch and returned it to the store.Carissa Savillo, 34, of Bay Shore, was arrested for stealing the statue and charged with Petit Larceny.On April 1, security camera video recorded two women picking up the giant figurine and carrying it away.Richard McWilliams opened up the store in December and sells retro collectibles, vintage comics, and rare toys that appeal to kids of all ages."I always had a little bit of a taste for everything," McWilliams said. "I was never really planning for it to escalate to this degree. Over time it just kept piling up and piling up with a lot of stuff."----------