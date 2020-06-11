Arrest made after suspicious devices found at Long Island hospital

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- An arrest has been made after parts of a Long Island hospital were evacuated due to a suspicious package.The package was discovered outside Stony Brook University Hospital just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.While detectives investigated, two floors of the hospital were evacuated as a precautionary measure.Police initially said it was a false alarm, but later Wednesday night announced the device was real and additional devices were found.Suffolk County police said they are working with the FBI and the investigation is ongoing.----------