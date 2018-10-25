Store employee accused of filming someone inside fitting room in Middletown

An employee at an Orange County store is charged with unlawful surveillance.

MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --
An employee at the Galleria Mall in Middletown, New York is accused of filming someone inside a fitting room..

Police say 28-year-old Jose Munoz used his cell phone to record the victim undressing inside the Children's Place on Tuesday.

The victim told store management and the police were called.

Authorities say a review of store surveillance cameras showed Munoz was using his phone to peer into the room.

Munoz is charged with felony unlawful surveillance,.

He's being held on $20,000 bond.

