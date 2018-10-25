MIDDLETOWN, New York (WABC) --An employee at the Galleria Mall in Middletown, New York is accused of filming someone inside a fitting room..
Police say 28-year-old Jose Munoz used his cell phone to record the victim undressing inside the Children's Place on Tuesday.
The victim told store management and the police were called.
Authorities say a review of store surveillance cameras showed Munoz was using his phone to peer into the room.
Munoz is charged with felony unlawful surveillance,.
He's being held on $20,000 bond.
