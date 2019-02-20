Store employee slashed in face during altercation in Midtown

Authorities say a store employee was slashed in the face Wednesday during an attempted robbery in Midtown Manhattan.The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. at V & S Gallery at Broadway and 37th Street.An altercation broke out, and the suspect took out a weapon and slashed the employee, who did not have to be hospitalized and is cooperating with police.The attacker fled the scene after the slashing.Investigators are checking surveillance video to try and obtain a description of the suspect.----------