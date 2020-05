Store worker charged in fatal shooting of armed man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have identified the Brooklyn store worker charged with shooting and killing an armed man.34-year-old Valentine Ruiz is charged with criminal possession of a firearm.Police say Ruiz shot 25-year-old Edwin Candelario Monday night after Candelario threatened him with a knife inside Rose Family Grocery Store in East New York.A knife was found at the scene.Authorities say Ruiz was not licensed to have the gun.----------