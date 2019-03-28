Uncategorized

Storm moving across the country with rain, severe weather for central US

By MAX GOLEMBO
A storm that brought hail the size of golf balls to Florida on Wednesday has moved out and now we are watching our western storm to cross the country and bring more severe storms, heavy rain and even snow!

Unsettled weather stretches from the West Coast all the way to the Midwest on Thursday morning with heavy rain and snow.

Heavy snow has been falling on Interstate 80 in California over the Donner Summit where traffic has come to a standstill.

The rain will continue through the flooded areas of the Plains through Thursday, but it is not expected to be very heavy.

By Friday afternoon and evening, a stronger storm will move into the central U.S. with heavy rain and severe storms to the south and snow to the north.

A widespread region from Kansas to Indiana is expecting 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized amounts near 3 inches.

To the north and west, more than half a foot of snow is expected in Wyoming -- and even a few inches are possible in the High Plains or Nebraska.

Ahead of the storm, a nice warmup has arrived for most of the East.

Highs on Thursday will surge near 60 degrees in Chicago and Detroit, while the warmth will move to the East Coast by Friday and Saturday.

The forecast is for 60s and 70s from Washington, D.C., to Boston.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorizedabc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
Winning $768 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, licks woman's face
3 suspects use wooden stick in Brooklyn cell phone robberies
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
FBI, DOJ reviewing Jussie Smollett case, President Trump says
Show More
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Rescues after high-rise fire in Bangladesh capital
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Suspect in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 takes plea deal
More TOP STORIES News