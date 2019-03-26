Storms approaching West Coast as Midwest rivers remain high

By MAX GOLEMBO
As a major storm moved east yesterday, golf ball-sized hail and damaging winds were reported throughout the Deep South, especially sections of Alabama.

While that system is moving along, a series of storms over the Pacific Ocean takes aim at the West Coast, after which the storms will continue moving west to east with heavy rain, snow and thunderstorms stretching into the Midwest.

By Wednesday, a stronger storm system will deliver heavier rain to the central and northern parts of California, with heavy snowfall expected in the Sierra Nevada.

These storms, by Thursday and Friday, will be making their way across the flooded Plains and into parts of the Midwest, with the strongest rainfalls expected on Friday. There's a good chance of snow from Nebraska to northern Iowa to southern Minnesota.

Some parts of the Plains could see as much as 3 inches of rain, meanwhile half a foot of snow in Nebraska is a possibility. Mountains from California to Montana could see up to 3 feet of snow.

Major to record flooding continues in the Plains and upper Midwest, with rivers in Minnesota and the Dakotas remaining at dangerously high levels.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Fire completely consumes Coram apartment building, 1 dead
5-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Jersey City
Family, attorney issue ultimatum in search for missing teen
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
AccuWeather: Temperatures stay chilly
Congestion pricing in Manhattan inches closer to reality
Teacher accused of hitting 9-year-old with book
Show More
10-year-old student brings loaded gun to LI elementary school
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
5-month-old dies after parents perform home circumcision
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Vigil held to remember victim of hit-and-run in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News