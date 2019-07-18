Storms bring torrential downpours and gusty winds; 1 dead in Connecticut

#flooding in Hoboken this never gets old 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eZAxVJFSHg — SUSAN TEE (@SusanTeeFitness) July 18, 2019

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A round of severe storms brought torrential downpours and gusty winds to the Tri-State area Wednesday night, causing flooding, downed trees, and at least one fatality.Authorities say a man was killed when a tree limb fell on his car in Connecticut.Police in Fairfield received a report at about 5:16 p.m. of a large tree limb landing on a vehicle on Park Avenue in Fairfield.Responding officers found 21-year-old Jarrod Marotto of Southington unconscious in the driver's seat.He was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was in the car.Police said the limb fell after the tree was struck by lightning.In New Jersey, residents were reporting flooding in parts of Hoboken in the aftermath of the storms.----------