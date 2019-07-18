Storms bring torrential downpours and gusty winds; 1 dead in Connecticut

Authorities say a man was killed when a tree limb fell on his car in Connecticut.
Police in Fairfield received a report at about 5:16 p.m. of a large tree limb landing on a vehicle on Park Avenue in Fairfield.
Responding officers found 21-year-old Jarrod Marotto of Southington unconscious in the driver's seat.
He was taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was in the car.
Police said the limb fell after the tree was struck by lightning.
In New Jersey, residents were reporting flooding in parts of Hoboken in the aftermath of the storms.
#flooding in Hoboken this never gets old 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eZAxVJFSHg— SUSAN TEE (@SusanTeeFitness) July 18, 2019
@News12NJDesk some storm. Hoboken’s flooded...Madison, 1st ave etc. @phenomejon15 @rikemieker pic.twitter.com/MhHLzWz7KN— Joseph Cristofaro (@JoeCristofaro) July 18, 2019
