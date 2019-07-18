Storms bring torrential downpours and gusty winds; 1 dead in Connecticut

#flooding in Hoboken this never gets old 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eZAxVJFSHg — SUSAN TEE (@SusanTeeFitness) July 18, 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A round of severe storms brought torrential downpours and gusty winds to the Tri-State area Wednesday night, causing flooding, downed trees, and at least one fatality.Rainfall totals of 2 -3 inches were reported in some spots as the remnants of Hurricane Barry moved into the region.Authorities say a man was killed when a tree limb fell on his car in Connecticut.Police in Fairfield received a report at about 5:16 p.m. of a large tree limb landing on a vehicle on Park Avenue in Fairfield.Responding officers found 21-year-old Jarrod Marotto of Southington unconscious in the driver's seat.He was pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Medical Center. No one else was in the car.Police said the limb fell after the tree was struck by lightning.In Manhattan, one person was injured when a tree fell on a car on West 46th Street.In New Jersey, there was widespread flooding in the streets of Hoboken in the aftermath of the storms.Water came pouring into one New York City subway car at the West 57th Street stop.Flooding was reported on the tracks at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City.The storm also left more than 1,000 customers without power in the Bronx.