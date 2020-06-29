Reports of trees down in Brooklyn as storms move through area

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As storms moved through the area on Monday evening, there were extensive reports of trees down throughout Brooklyn.Candy Stenzler said her neighbor's tree came crashing down on her backyard oasis."Thank God I wasn't there, this would have been on top of me," she said.The tree came down in the same spot where Stenzler likes to read. Thankfully she was in her living room when her neighbor's tree fell onto her garage and back yard -- landing exactly where she would have been sitting.Videos posted to social media also showed downed trees on cars in Borough Park and in Sheepshead Bay.In Flatbush, there was a report of a tree down on an MTA bus. No injuries were reported.There was also an incident in Flatbush where Ocean Parkway by Avenue P was left impassible due to downed trees.Firefighters were busy all nights responding to calls.There were reports of another tree down on cars on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.What the storm did not uproot, it tossed about and garbage was strewn across the area like confetti.There were also widespread reports of hail across the city from the storms.The fire department said one person suffered a minor leg injuries in Sheepshead Bay. Fortunately most of the damage seems to have been hurled at cars and property.----------