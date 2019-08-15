Stranger saves New Jersey family from wolf attack in Canadian wilderness

BANFF, Alberta (WABC) -- A couple from New Jersey and their two children survived a wolf attack in the Canadian wilderness thanks to the help of a stranger.The incident happened at Banff National Park in Alberta around 1 a.m. Friday.Elisa Rispoli, her husband Matthew and their two boys were in their tent when a wolf burst in.Matthew stood in front of his family and began to fight the animal when the wolf clamped onto his arm and started to drag him away.Russ Fee was nearby and heard the couple's screams and ran over.He saw the family's tent in shambles and the rear end of the world sticking out."I kept my momentum going and I kicked it in the back half kinda like I was trying to kick in a door which I've never really done before," Fee said. "So the wolf popped out a little curious I think, maybe just didn't see that coming."Fee said he didn't know what the wolf would do. So he and Matthew threw rocks at it until it ran away.The Rispoli family says Fee is their guardian angel.----------