Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent man was critically injured after being shot at a Brooklyn gas station Thursday night.
Video from Citizen App shows the scene on Sutter Avenue in East New York just after 7 p.m.
Police say two men were fighting outside a nearby restaurant when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The 31-year-old victim was hit in the neck and rushed to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
