Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent man was critically injured after being shot at a Brooklyn gas station Thursday night.

Video from Citizen App shows the scene on Sutter Avenue in East New York just after 7 p.m.

Police say two men were fighting outside a nearby restaurant when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 31-year-old victim was hit in the neck and rushed to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east new yorkbrooklynnew york citystray bulletshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach
1 arrested after parents try to push their way into NJ graduation
Mom whose dead babies were found in home cleared of murder
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
Rapper Cardi B indicted in New York City strip club melee
Driver critically hurt in Staten Island head-on crash with bus
Boy, 11, wounded when gunman opens fire in Brooklyn
Show More
Drugs, guns found inside illegal Rockland day care
NY lawmakers pull all-nighter, vote to decriminalize pot
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
More TOP STORIES News