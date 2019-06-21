Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in East New York

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An innocent man was critically injured after being shot at a Brooklyn gas station.

Video from Citizen App shows the scene on Sutter Avenue in East New York just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two men were fighting outside a nearby restaurant when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 31- year old victim was hit in the neck and rushed to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

