ONTARIO, Canada -- A stray dog was found keeping five kittens warm on the side of a road on a cold Canadian night.An animal control officer in Ontario picked them up after someone notified a shelter.The dog was found cuddled up with the kittens, protecting them against the snow.The kittens have been taken in by a foster family because they are not old enough to be adopted yet.The dog, now named Serenity, will be ready for adoption on December 3rd through the Pet and Wildlife Rescue of Ontario.