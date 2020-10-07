72-year-old street vendor dies after fight outside New York City deli

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street vendor in Harlem has died after going into cardiac arrest following a fight with a man accused of stealing.

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. near 2346 Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Witnesses say the vendor got into a physical dispute outside a deli with the man that he claimed stole a hat.

After the fight, the 72-year-old vendor when back to his stand and later went into cardiac arrest.

ALSO READ | Body found in shallow grave in woods on Long Island tied to MS-13: Police

A deli worker watched the fight and explained what he saw.

"He pushed the old man to the floor," the witness said. "Two minutes later, the old man got up and tried to fight with him so we, the workers, broke up the fight and then the guy just walked away and the old man went back to his stand. Like 20 minutes later, they say he fell down."

The vendor died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Video shows terrifying machete attack inside Bronx bodega
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the terrifying video of a machete attack inside a bodega in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityfightelderlybodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in shallow grave in woods tied to MS-13: Police
Investigation: 2 bodies found at home in Long Island
What will open, close in NY COVID cluster zones
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
Long Island county could raise smoking age to 25
Birx visits NJ college; Fauci responds to Trump's COVID-19 comments
Show More
Running list of those in Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
AccuWeather: Warm with strong winds
3 kids killed in fire while furniture shopping in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News