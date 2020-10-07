72-year-old street vendor dies after fight outside New York City deli

The incident was reported Tuesday just after 4 p.m. near 2346 Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
Witnesses say the vendor got into a physical dispute outside a deli with the man that he claimed stole a hat.
After the fight, the 72-year-old vendor when back to his stand and later went into cardiac arrest.
ALSO READ | Body found in shallow grave in woods on Long Island tied to MS-13: Police
A deli worker watched the fight and explained what he saw.
"He pushed the old man to the floor," the witness said. "Two minutes later, the old man got up and tried to fight with him so we, the workers, broke up the fight and then the guy just walked away and the old man went back to his stand. Like 20 minutes later, they say he fell down."
The vendor died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.
The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Video shows terrifying machete attack inside Bronx bodega
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip