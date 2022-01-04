Fire tears through strip mall in Parsippany, 1 firefighter hurt

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large fire tore through a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside a row of stores at the Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road.


One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

Parsippany Road was closed between Barnsboro and Allentown roads due to the firefighting efforts.

Smoke was still billowing from the scene after 6 a.m.




The cause of the fire is under investigation.

