Fire tears through strip mall in Parsippany, 1 firefighter hurt

The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside a row of stores at the Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.
Parsippany Road was closed between Barnsboro and Allentown roads due to the firefighting efforts.
Smoke was still billowing from the scene after 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
