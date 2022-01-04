Fire tears through strip mall in Parsippany, 1 firefighter hurt

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11420798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A California family had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming twins, who now have a unique story to tell about their birth.

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large fire tore through a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey.The fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside a row of stores at the Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road.One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.Parsippany Road was closed between Barnsboro and Allentown roads due to the firefighting efforts.Smoke was still billowing from the scene after 6 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------