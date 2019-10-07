Strong winds blamed for collapse of house under construction on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating the collapse of a house under construction on Long Island.It happened Monday afternoon at a two-story structure on Sportsman Avenue in Freeport.So far there are no reports of injuries."I think the strong south winds had a major influence on the collapse of the property," said Mayor Robert Kennedy. "The wind's coming down, it's under construction."The property was leveled and crews are now going through the rubble. There was some damage to an adjacent house.----------