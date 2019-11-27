Student arrested in stabbing of classmate during fight in hallway of NJ middle school

By Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One student was arrested at a middle school in New Jersey after police say he brought a knife to school and stabbed a classmate during a fight.

The incident happened Tuesday morniing at Joseph E. Soehl Middle School in Linden.

Police say the two 13-year-old students were in a hallway of the school when one of them took out a knife and jabbed it at the other.

The victim suffered a minor puncture wound to the hand.

A police officer assigned to the school arrested the alleged assailant moments after the stabbing occurred, but it's not clear what charges that youth will face.

Authorities have not said what sparked the brawl.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

