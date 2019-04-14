Student critically hurt after fall from tower at Fordham University

EMBED <>More Videos

A student was injured in a fall from a tower at Fordham.

By Eyewitness News
N EW YORK (WABC) -- A Fordham University student is in critical condition after falling from a bell tower.

Police say a group of seniors decided to climb a tower on the campus around 3 a.m. Sunday to get a view of the city skyline.

The female student managed to climb to the top and then subsequently fell 30 to 40 feet inside the tower.

Rescue crews were able to reach the victim and take her to the hospital.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityfallfordhamstudents
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
Massive fire tears through building with popular Jersey Shore restaurant
Mets analyst Darling (chest mass) to take leave
Westchester student on life support after suspected case of hazing at college
Construction worker killed after accident involving crane in NYC
Show More
Bed Bath & Beyond to close about 40 stores
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Man sues parents for trashing porn collection worth alleged $29K
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Booker to launch 2020 campaign tour from Newark
More TOP STORIES News