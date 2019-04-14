Student critically hurt after fall from tower at Fordham University

N EW YORK (WABC) -- A Fordham University student is in critical condition after falling from a bell tower.Police say a group of seniors decided to climb a tower on the campus around 3 a.m. Sunday to get a view of the city skyline.The female student managed to climb to the top and then subsequently fell 30 to 40 feet inside the tower.Rescue crews were able to reach the victim and take her to the hospital.----------