Student facing charges after homeless man attacked by group of 20-30 people on Manhattan subway

Lucy Yang has more on the charges a student is facing after an attack on a homeless man on the subway at Columbus Circle.

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An AP student is now facing charges after a homeless man was attacked by a group of 20-30 people on a subway train. Charges against a second teen have been dropped.

The mother of Justin Moore, 16, left criminal court in tears on Sunday night. She was hoping her son's case would get dismissed and she would be able to bring him home - but his docket number was not called, so she left with mounting fear and worry.

On 9:30 Saturday night, authorities say the group of young people riding a northbound A train beat up a homeless man as the train approached Columbus Circle.

Authorities arrested two teens - both sixteen. One of them was Moore.

Moore's mother tells Eyewitness News that her son is a junior at Democracy Prep taking AP classes. She insists that he is not violent - neighbors in Harlem agree.

"I could never say anything bad about Justin to be honest. He grew up with my child. I just hope he was not involved - that he was with the wrong people at the wrong time," said neighbor Darlene White.

The other teen arrested was a 16-year-old girl who was released Sunday night after the district attorney declined to prosecute her. Her neighbors were in disbelief to even learn she had been arrested.

"She's a really nice girl. This is a shock," said the girl's neighbor, Albert Browne.

Moore's mother says he had asked permission to go out Saturday to celebrate a friend's birthday. Now he is in a holding cell instead of preparing for school.

The 29-year-old homeless man was treated at St. Luke's Hospital for injuries to his face.

