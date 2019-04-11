Suspects in murder of Staten Island mom Jeanine Cammarata indicted in court

The body of Jeanine Cammarata, a 37-year-old mother of three and substitute teacher, was found charred and unrecognizable inside a storage shed in Arden Heights on April 4, and once identified, 42-year-old Michael Cammarata and 41-year-old Egea were charged with murder.
Jeanine Cammarata was last seen March 30 leaving her current boyfriend's apartment to meet her estranged husband and see their kids. She was reported missing after she didn't show up for work at PS 29 in Staten Island the following Tuesday, which the principal described as out of character.
Surveillance video from March 30 shows Michael Cammarata leaving his Queens apartment building with a bag. Authorities said surveillance video at the storage facility shows what appears to be the same man entering with the same bag.
Egea and Cammarata will be back in court in two weeks.
"For an arraignment on the indictment in which the indictment will be turned over to us and all the counts will be published," defense attorney Mark Fonte said.
Friends and fellow teachers at PS 29 wore purple on Thursday in her honor of her memory. They also placed several memorials and a purple bench on school property. Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness.
"Our school is a very close-knit school," said Linda Manfredi, principal of PS 29. "We're working through the tragic event, being together, bonding, and honoring Jeanine's voice. Our goal here is to be her voice and have her legacy echo on throughout the years, not just today or tomorrow."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also wore a purple ribbon during a news conference Thursday in remembrance of Jeanine Cammarata. He honored her with a moment of silence.
"Jeanine, beloved in her family, in her community, in her school, a first grade teacher, devoted herself to helping others ... It's a very, very painful moment. We think about her life but also take inspiration from her," he said.
New York State Domestic Violence Hotlines
For the hotline number of your local domestic violence program, call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906, English & español/Multi-language Accessibility. Deaf or Hard of Hearing: 711
In NYC: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673) or dial 311 TDD: 1-800-810-7444
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube