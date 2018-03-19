PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Students stage 'lie-in' at the White House to call for gun reform

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of Teens for Gun Reform demonstrated in front of the White House with dozens staging a lie-in to show solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. (WJLA)

Washington D.C.-area students staged a lie-in demonstration in front of the White House on Presidents Day calling for gun reform in the wake of the Florida school shooting that took 17 lives.

The organization, called Teens for Gun Reform, said in a statement, "We call on President Trump and leaders from both parties to finally act in the interest of America's youth and end these tragic mass shootings!"

Members of the group held signs and American flags while dozens lay on the ground in solidarity with the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

A demonstration in Washington called the "March for Our Lives" is being organized for March 24 by students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the shooting occurred. Other demonstrations have also been planned by students around the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun controlu.s. soccergun violencethe white houseprotestMarch for Our Lives
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Long Island street renamed in honor of hero Parkland teacher
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Thousands in NYC, nationally rally against gun violence
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News