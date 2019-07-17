Fire at Con Ed substation causes scattered outages in parts of Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- Con Edison says a fire at a substation Tuesday night has caused scattered power outages in parts of Staten Island.

The substation is on South Railroad Avenue. The outages in New Dorp, Grant City and Oakwood have left about 2,100 customers in the dark.

It is not yet known when the power will be restored.

Con Ed says generators are being installed.

The utility said the outages were caused by the fire and are not related to the hot weather.

