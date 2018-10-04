BRONX, New York City (WABC) --A substitute teacher is facing charges after police say he flicked his lighter at a student who failed to complete an assignment at a school in the Bronx.
Authorities say 47-year-old Alexander Jorge flicked the lighter at a 13-year-old student Tuesday.
The student may have sustained an arm injury but did not go to the hospital.
Jorge was arrested Wednesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment
