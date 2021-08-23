Arrest in vicious subway hammer attack at Union Square Station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest following a vicious hammer attack on a Manhattan subway platform.

NYPD investigators arrested 41-year-old Jamar Newton of Brooklyn.

He has been charged with Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Surveillance shows the attack, which took place early Saturday night on the northbound N and R train platform at Union Square Station.



Police say the 44-year-old victim was struck in the back of the head after an argument, causing him to fall onto the tracks.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

