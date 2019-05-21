Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted on NYC subway

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, the victim and even when and where this brutal attack caught on camera happened.Someone sent Crime Stoppers a link to the video, which then distributed it. The video is graphic in nature, but the NYPD is hoping people watch it to learn answers to critical questions.They need help identifying the victim, determining a location, time, and train line where the assault occurred, and finding possible suspects.NYPD is also searching hospitals and other records to try and find any indication of an assault like this.If you have any information about this vicious attack, please contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). All calls are anonymous.----------