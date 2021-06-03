New video of suspects wanted in beating, slashing of man in Upper East Side subway station

EMBED <>More Videos

New video of suspects wanted in UES subway station attack, robbery

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is new video of the suspects wanted for viciously attacking and robbing a man in a subway station on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Police say a woman was also seen with the suspects, and she is wanted for questioning.

The two male suspects are accused of following a 64-year-old into the Lexington Avenue-59th street station Sunday morning.

They then slashed the man's forehead and ran off with his cellphone and $150 in cash.

The victim was left with 12 stitches in his forehead, one eye swollen shut and the other has two more stitches.

"I feel angry and upset and sad," the victim, who asked to be identified only as H.M., said.

The victim spoke out saying he no longer plans to commute into the city to pray.

The new surveillance video shows these three individuals walking on East 64 Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues before the incident.

The men involved were wearing distinctive limited-edition footwear -- one wore NBA Timberlands and the other wore a rare Nike model.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS: Exclusive video: Wild shootout part of violent 6-hour span in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett obtained exclusive video of a wild shootout on a Bushwick street in which five people were shot outside of a bodega.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper east sidemanhattannew york citynypdsubwaysubway crimecaught on video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News