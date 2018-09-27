Subway conductor attacked in the Bronx

EAST MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --Police are searching for the man who attacked an MTA subway conductor in the Bronx.
Investigators say the suspect walked up to the 33-year-old on-duty conductor who was inside a train.
It happened on Saturday night inside the Freeman Street 2/5 subway station.
The suspect then grabbed him by the collar, and punched him in the face, all before threatening to spit on him and running off.
The suspect is described as a black man, 60 to 65 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" in height, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with sunglasses on top of it, a black hooded sweater with a red design on the front, black jeans, black shoes, black sparring gloves and he carried a blue umbrella.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
