Subway conductor attacked in the Bronx

Police are searching for the man who attacked an MTA subway conductor in the Bronx.Investigators say the suspect walked up to the 33-year-old on-duty conductor who was inside a train.It happened on Saturday night inside the Freeman Street 2/5 subway station.The suspect then grabbed him by the collar, and punched him in the face, all before threatening to spit on him and running off.The suspect is described as a black man, 60 to 65 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" in height, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap with sunglasses on top of it, a black hooded sweater with a red design on the front, black jeans, black shoes, black sparring gloves and he carried a blue umbrella.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------