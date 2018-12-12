Subway conductor punched in face in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn

It happened in Cypres Hills, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who attacked a subway conductor in Brooklyn.

The attack happened at the Cleveland Street station in Cypress Hills on Thursday, November 29th around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man was on the platform and punched the J-train conductor in the face as he stuck his head out of the train's window.

The conductor wasn't seriously hurt.

The individual is described as a black man last seen wearing a black knit cap, black gloves, a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and he had on a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

