Police are searching for the man who attacked a subway conductor in Brooklyn.The attack happened at the Cleveland Street station in Cypress Hills on Thursday, November 29th around 10:30 p.m.Investigators say the man was on the platform and punched the J-train conductor in the face as he stuck his head out of the train's window.The conductor wasn't seriously hurt.The individual is described as a black man last seen wearing a black knit cap, black gloves, a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and he had on a black backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------