LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who punched a train conductor.
The attack happened Thursday night on a 4 train in the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan.
Police say the conductor had just pulled the train into the station when the suspect punched him and ran away.
The conductor suffered minor injuries.
Subway conductor randomly punched in Lower Manhattan
