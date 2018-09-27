Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face.

Eyewitness News
EAST MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who attacked an MTA subway conductor in the Bronx, seemingly at random.

Investigators say the suspect walked up to the 33-year-old on-duty conductor, who was inside a train, and assaulted him.

It happened on Saturday night inside the Freeman Street 2/5 subway station.

The suspect reportedly grabbed the conductor by the collar and punched him in the face before threatening to spit on him. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid 60s, about 5-foot-6, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with sunglasses on top of it, a black hooded sweater with a red design on the front, black jeans, black shoes and black sparring gloves. He carried a blue umbrella.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subway crimemtaattackMorrisaniaBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call for missing NC boy
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Curiosity, concern over mystery rocket being built
Prosecutors: Fake dentist botches teen's braces at wife's practice
2nd suspect arrested in East Meadow MS-13 related death
Show More
CDC: 80,000 people died of flu last winter in US
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
1 suspect killed, 1 wounded after police surround truck in Newark
Suspect arrested in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn
PD: Man stabs co-worker, commits suicide at LI landfill
More News