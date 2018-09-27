Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx

Police are searching for the man who attacked an MTA subway conductor in the Bronx, seemingly at random.Investigators say the suspect walked up to the 33-year-old on-duty conductor, who was inside a train, and assaulted him.It happened on Saturday night inside the Freeman Street 2/5 subway station.The suspect reportedly grabbed the conductor by the collar and punched him in the face before threatening to spit on him. He then fled the scene.The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid 60s, about 5-foot-6, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with sunglasses on top of it, a black hooded sweater with a red design on the front, black jeans, black shoes and black sparring gloves. He carried a blue umbrella.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------