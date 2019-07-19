Subway conductor randomly punched in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect who punched a train conductor seemingly at random.

The attack happened Thursday night on a No. 4 train in the Bowling Green station in Lower Manhattan.

Police say the conductor had just pulled the train into the station when the suspect punched him and ran away.

The conductor suffered minor injuries.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower manhattanmanhattannew york citymtaassaultattacksubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man fatally punched in head on Brooklyn street
Woman with stroller, young girl caught taking package from NJ stoop
Man trying to break up Bronx fight dies after being punched
Man climbs down exterior of 19-story building to escape fire
NYC Triathlon canceled this weekend due to extreme heat
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Show More
Group of young men wanted in violent mugging spree in the Bronx
Police responding to foul odor find woman dead in NYC apartment
MTA: Subway flooding in viral video 'avoidable,' 'unacceptable'
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
Retiring CT police sergeant works shift with 3 officer sons
More TOP STORIES News