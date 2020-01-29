Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway in Bronx: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man accused of insulting and threatening a woman on the subway after she refused his advances.The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. as a 6 train approached the St. Lawrence subway station on Dec. 30.Police say the 22-year-old victim, who does not want to be identified, was riding the train home from work when the suspect tried to engage her in conversation.She exclusively told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that he tapped her on the shoulder to ask her if she wanted to sit and she said no. Then he asked if she was pregnant, and she told him she wasn't.Then it went downhill quickly from there.When the college student ignored his advances, authorities say he verbally insulted her in Spanish and threatened to harm her with a box cutter and a gun."He says he has a gun and is going to shoot me, he said he's going to slice me up," the victim said.She quickly got off the crowded train, made sure he wasn't following her and left the station.She was not injured, but is still emotional reliving the frightening ordeal.Before she left, the victim took a photo as the train was pulling away and told police he may have gotten off at the next stop. Sure enough, they were able to track down the suspect on surveillance video.She said the train was crowded but no one tried to help her or tell the man to leave her alone.The student says she will travel in fear until the man is caught.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------