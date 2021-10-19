NYC subway crime jumps, riders urged to stay alert

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating yet another case of violence in the New York City transit system - and it comes as officials urge riders to stay alert amid a rise in subway crime.

"The more people who ride, the more people are there to be victimized," said Lisa Daglian of the MTA Permanent Citizens' Advisory Committee. "And so don't be a victim. To the extent that you can, pay attention to where you going, make sure that your eyes have not buried in your phone and look around you. Be aware of your surroundings."

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized following a fight at an MTA station in Chelsea Monday night.

The victim was struck over the head with a bottle on the southbound 1 train platform at 11:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. No arrests have been made.

At an MTA board meeting just a few hours earlier Monday, an NYPD inspector said crime in the transit system is on the rise, fueled by a 50% increase in thefts.

Many of those victims were falling asleep or not paying attention, police say.

But robberies are up too - 18% percent compared to this time last year, as ridership has doubled.

ALSO READ | Surge in New York City subway crime fueled by robberies, muggings
NYPD's new crime statistics show an alarming jump in violence in New York City's subway system, and robberies are fueling that trend.



Crime trends were a topic of discussion among board members.

"I think those have been crimes of opportunity," said board member Andrew Albert. "I don't feel at all scared when I ride. I would tell everybody the same thing: know who's around you when you ride."

Officials do say that crime over all this year is down.

But as ridership has increased this fall, so have the crime trends.

ALSO READ | Surveillance video released of woman pushing victim into arriving subway train
A woman was injured when she was pushed into a train arriving at the Times Square-42 St Station Monday morning.



Among the other transit cases the NYPD is working to solve is another violent crime that happened earlier this month in Greenwich Village.

The man seen in surveillance pictures is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man during an argument shortly after 4 a.m. on October 2.



This happened near the turnstiles inside the West 4th Street A/C/E station.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito's mom, stepdad speak out about Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito's parents say they thought their daughter was safe with Brian Laundrie



