45-year-old man slashed in the face inside Bronx subway station in random attack

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who randomly slashed a man in the face inside a subway station in the Bronx Tuesday.

The 45-year-old victim was standing inside the Jackson Avenue station just before 6:30 p.m., when he was approached by a man who had just gotten off a train.

Police say the suspect slashed the victim with some kind of object.

The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Medical Center where he's expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

