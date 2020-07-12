Man arrested after 'heinous' double stabbing on subway in Queens

A heinous and unprovoked attack- The suspect was arrested moments later, charged with multiple counts of felony assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, and is currently awaiting prosecution https://t.co/kbQBhWungK — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) July 11, 2020

QUEENS (WABC) -- A double stabbing onboard a subway in Queens was caught on camera.Police say the "heinous and unprovoked" attack happened near 52nd Street on a 7 train in Queens.Video posted online by the SBA shows the two victims, 71 and 73 years old, desperately try to avoid harm.Patrick Chambers, 46, is under arrest and charged with multiple counts, including felony assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.Detectives say he was in possession of the knife used in the attack.Both victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.----------