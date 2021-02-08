Traffic

Track fire: Subway service resumes after incident in Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Number 7 trains are running again between Queensboro Plaza and 34 St-Hudson Yards after a track fire suspended service early Monday morning.

The fire broke out sometime before 5 a.m. in Queens.

Video from the Citizen app showed the flames on the track beneath Hunters Point Avenue.

Some southbound 7 trains were stopped at Woodside-61 St or Queensboro Plaza and turned back for Main St-bound service as FDNY members worked to extinguish the flames.

Service was restored by 6 a.m. Commuters were advised to expect residual delays.

No injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | Woman rescued from Hudson River after sneaking on pier to take pictures
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was rescued from the Hudson River after sneaking onto a pier to take pictures.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york cityqueensmtafiresubway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhole fires erupt in Brooklyn, other NYC locations
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly after the snow
How much snow where you live?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Misleading' change of address websites can cost you big
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
COVID vaccine centers resume shots after snow; Could NYC restaurants reopen early?
Show More
COVID Vaccine Updates: 9% of Americans vaccinated, Pfizer ramping up production
Sinkhole from water main break swallows vehicle
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
Snow causes minimal disruptions, NYC schools open for in-person learning on Monday
More TOP STORIES News