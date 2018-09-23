Brooklyn subway passengers sickened after man sprays unknown substance

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who is accused of sickening more than a dozen subway passengers in Brooklyn.

The man reportedly got into an argument with another passenger on a 2 train at the Beverly Rd. station on Saturday night.

Officers say the man sprayed an unknown substance at the passenger, leaving 15 other passengers with nausea and skin irritation.

The passengers were treated and released from the hospital.

