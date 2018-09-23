EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who is accused of sickening more than a dozen subway passengers in Brooklyn.
The man reportedly got into an argument with another passenger on a 2 train at the Beverly Rd. station on Saturday night.
Officers say the man sprayed an unknown substance at the passenger, leaving 15 other passengers with nausea and skin irritation.
The passengers were treated and released from the hospital.
