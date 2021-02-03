Man pushed onto Manhattan subway tracks in random unprovoked attack

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shoving someone onto the subway tracks in a random and unprovoked attack in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at the Fulton Street Station, where police say Calvin Wilson pushed the 26-year-old victim onto the roadbed of the northbound A train.

The victim sustained injuries to his right ankle, leg and hand.

Wilson fled but was quickly apprehended.

ALSO READ | COVID vaccination sites reopen in NYC, Yankee Stadium to open Friday

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wilson has a history of run-ins in the subway system, including threatening an MTA employee with a pipe.

"When you look at the individual arrested yesterday, we have encountered him multiple times," he said. "We found him sleeping on the subway. We brought him to a shelter multiple times. We arrested him in December for threatening an MTA employee with a pipe. We brought him as an emotionally disturbed person to the hospital multiple times. That's what the concern is here. There are multiple opportunities. This individual has issues, clearly mental health issues."

He was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a medical evaluation.

He has at least 13 prior arrests.

"There's got to be follow up," Shea said. "This person is a danger, unfortunately. And he is not alone."

ALSO READ: New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits for weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda reports on those still waiting for unemployment benefits in New Jersey.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanlower manhattanassaultsubwayfall on trackssubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ easing indoor capacity restrictions for restaurants, businesses
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
LIST: 35 pop-up COVID vaccination sites coming to NY this week
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
NJ man has first successful face and double hand transplants at NYU
NYCHA residents in Bronx building say they have little or no heat
Show More
Reward offered by police after 2-year-old girl shot in New Jersey
Catering halls to reopen in Nassau County as COVID cases decrease
Slain Capitol officer from NJ honored in DC: 'We will never forget'
How much snow where you live?
Snowstorm: Coastal flooding, NYC schools reopen, NYCHA no heat
More TOP STORIES News