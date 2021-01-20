Woman injured after randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks; suspect in custody: Police

Police say the incident happened inside the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue subway station around 5:40 p.m.
They say a 31-year-old woman was standing on the platform as a southbound 6 train pulled into the station.
According to officials, a 33-year-old female suspect shoved the victim onto the train tracks as it was pulling in.
They say it was an unprovoked attack.
The victim made minor contact with the train and back on the platform.
Police say she suffered an arm injury and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.
The suspect was arrested on the scene.
Charges are pending.
