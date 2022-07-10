15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen in Upper Manhattan

Ethan Reyes, 14, was stabbed in the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform at the 137th Street-City College on Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m.
The 15-year-old was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say they believed it was a targeted attack and that the victim and the attacker knew each other.
