15-year-old arrested in subway stabbing death of another teen in Upper Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Teen fatally stabbed on Hamilton Heights subway platform

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing death of another teen on a subway platform in Upper Manhattan.

Ethan Reyes, 14, was stabbed in the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform at the 137th Street-City College on Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m.



The 15-year-old was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say they believed it was a targeted attack and that the victim and the attacker knew each other.

