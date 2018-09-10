Five decades after his death, a New York City Transit officer is being honored.Members of the NYPD gathered outside the 50th Street and Broadway subway station Monday morning to dedicate the station in memory of Transit Officer Michael Melchiona.It was at that same station on February 28th 1970 that the young patrolman gave chase to a suspect who ended up shooting him in the head."They say that time heals all wounds," said the officer's brother Hank Melchiona. "That's a lie, a total lie. It just makes things a little bit easier."A plaque will be displayed at the station to make sure that straphangers who pass through learn about the officer's heroic actions.----------