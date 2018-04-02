Subway trains delayed when robbery suspect jumps onto tracks in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Trains were delayed when a robbery suspect jumped onto the tracks.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Subway trains were delayed for hours Monday evening, all over a cell phone robbery.

Police say a suspect who had stolen the phone from another man jumped onto the tracks at the Bergen Street station in Prospect Heights to escape officers.

The MTA had to shut down power as police searched for the man.

The delays affected the 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains.

Since power was shut-offwhile the trains were in the tunnel, passengers on the 2 line had to walk to get off at the platform.

Officers say the suspect dropped the cell phone on the tracks as he ran away.

He is still at large.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysubwaycellphoneProspect HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News