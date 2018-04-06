Suffolk County hires Salvadoran police veteran to serve as analyst on MS-13 gang

Rob Nelson reports on the new addition to help crackdown on the MS-13 gang.

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini is back in the United States after meeting with top law enforcement officers in El Salvador.

He traveled there to discuss ways to fight the murderous MS-13 gang.

The Department of Homeland Security paid for the trip.

As a result, Sini hired a Salvadoran law enforcement veteran to serve as an analyst in his office on the MS-13 gang.

The gang has been linked to murders across Long Island, and as recently as Thursday, authorities were digging in Babylon for human remains in connection with a 3-year-old missing persons case.

