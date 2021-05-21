Suffolk County police investigate shooting in Manorville

Authorities responded to the scene on Bauer Avenue in Manorville around 11 p.m. Thursday.
A car was on the side of the road surrounded by police tape.
One person was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in an unknown condition.
The cause of the shooting and the identity of the injured person is not yet known.
Suffolk County Police are continuing to investigate.
ALSO READ | 14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube