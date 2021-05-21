Suffolk County police investigate shooting in Manorville

By Eyewitness News
Suffolk County police investigate shooting in Manorville

MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Suffolk County.

Authorities responded to the scene on Bauer Avenue in Manorville around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A car was on the side of the road surrounded by police tape.

One person was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in an unknown condition.

The cause of the shooting and the identity of the injured person is not yet known.

Suffolk County Police are continuing to investigate.

