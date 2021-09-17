Penn State's THON fundraiser celebrates 50 years fighting childhood cancer

By Amanda Brady
Hershey, Pa -- Penn State's THON is celebrating its 50th anniversary. THON is the largest student-run philanthropy effort that culminates in 46 hours without sitting or sleeping but a dance marathon held annually at Penn State University Park.

THON raises money for Four Diamonds, which helps families, like Summer Storm, battle childhood cancer.


Storm was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at 2 years old. She's been battling the disease for the last year with the help of Four Diamond which covers 100 percent of her medical expenses.
