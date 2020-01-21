Son in custody after fatally shooting mom in face in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a woman was shot in the face and killed by her own son in Brooklyn on Monday evening.
The shooting was reported at the Sumner Houses around 8 p.m.
The 63-year-old victim was discovered unconscious and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
Few other details were released, but the investigation is ongoing.
