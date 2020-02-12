SUNY New Paltz cancels classes amid water advisory following possible spill

NEW PALTZ, Ulster County (WABC) -- Residents of a village in Ulster County are being advised not to use the tap water and a local university has all canceled classes following a possible spill at a water treatment facility.The New York State Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Conservation are conducting testing at the Village of New Paltz reservoirs on the Mountain Rest Road water treatment plant property.SUNY New Paltz announced Tuesday that classes are canceled as the university awaits water the results.All classes are canceled at least until Saturday.Additionally, the university is mandating that all resident students leave campus by noon Wednesday and plan to be away from campus at least until Sunday.International students and other students who are unable to leave campus are being advised to contact the school for support.In a statement, the university said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the Village of New Paltz issued an advisory.On Monday, the village announced it was investigating the source of complaints about the smell and taste of its water.People in the area are advised not to use tap water for drinking, cooking or making ice.State and county officials say it is OK to use the water for bathing and showering as well as washing your dishes or clothes.Public schools will be open Wednesday because they use well water from their own systems.The town hopes to have at least partial test results by Wednesday.Residents can pick up water at several locations, visit the Village of New Paltz's website for more information.----------